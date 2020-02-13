Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: Worst-performing equity fund of 2019 This year PSG Equity managed to lose almost 7% in a market in which the major asset classes gave real returns BL PREMIUM

It can’t be fun to get the wooden spoon for the worst-performing equity fund of 2019. But this year PSG Equity managed to lose almost 7% in a market in which the major asset classes gave real returns.

Most of us don’t feel that we are in an equity bull market, as it has been a very narrow market, driven primarily by platinum shares and a few giant rand hedge stocks, such as British American Tobacco and Richemont.