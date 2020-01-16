Opinion / Investor's Notebook STEPHEN CRANSTON: End of the celebrity CEO Could it be that modern corporate governance makes it much harder for a CEO to be bold and creative? BL PREMIUM

One of my favourite books in my 20s was Lee Iacocca’s 1984 autobiography. It was before I had much experience of business journalism and I was fascinated by his story of the Chrysler turnaround.

I was much more prepared than I would be today to tolerate his runaway ego, and I’d argue now that Iacocca did a disservice to literature by giving birth to the CEO autobiography — to date I have yet to come across a more enjoyable example of the genre. Most if its imitators are mediocre at best.