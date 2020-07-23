CARMEL RICKARD: Uganda’s legal institutions flex their muscles
Uganda’s tax tribunal has found the revenue authority to be ‘outrageous in its defiance of logic’ in a tangle over an outstanding assessment
23 July 2020 - 05:00
For the second time in a month, Uganda’s legal institutions have shown remarkable flexibility in the face of Covid-19.
First, the courts gave companies permission to hold their AGMs online to avoid risky gatherings. Now the tax appeal tribunal has agreed to allow instalment payments of the minimum amount required before an appeal hearing, given the pandemic’s effect on one firm’s finances.
