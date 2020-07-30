Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: A step too far in bizarre Lesotho Covid case A Lesotho high court judge has found in favour of an errant debtor while also making short shrift of his ‘untenable’ claim about courts and the Covid crisis BL PREMIUM

Of all the Covid-related court arguments I’ve read, the one advanced in the case of Asif Mahmood vs Zakhura Brothers in Lesotho ranks as the most bizarre.

The case concerns an agreement under which Zakhura invested M1m (maLoti, the equivalent of R1m) in Mahmood’s furniture business, to be repaid in monthly instalments. When Mahmood fell behind in his repayments, Zakhura turned to the magistrate’s court for help. Before long the matter ended up at the high court on review.