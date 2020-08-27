CARMEL RICKARD: Justice delayed as court backlogs take on monstrous proportions
A decision against a ‘virtual trial’ may have implications for the administration of justice during the pandemic — and add to backlogs in SA’s courts
27 August 2020 - 05:00
Chatting to a security officer in a busy pharmacy some time ago, I asked which of the goods on the shelves were most often the target of shoplifters. Bio-Oil, she said, a skin care product that flies off the shelves without always going through the checkout.
Against this background I was hardly surprised to read of a case due for hearing in the Durban high court involving allegations of counterfeit Bio-Oil.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now