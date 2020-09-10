Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: US gets selective in lawfare The US decision to sanction International Criminal Court lawyers undermines an investigation into allegations of crimes by its own military in Afghanistan BL PREMIUM

Strike one: in mid-August, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo announced that four members of the legal profession in Uganda had been sanctioned by the US for their role in bribery and corruption.

The four, two attorneys and two judges, were part of an international adoption scam. They targeted poor Ugandan families and effectively stole their children, promising they would be given education opportunities. Meanwhile, the children were offered for adoption to US families.