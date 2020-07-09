Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Crime crossover A $2bn fraud perpetrated in Denmark is playing out in UK courts, where the Danish tax authority is suing more than 90 defendants BL PREMIUM

During lockdown, my lifestyle has included binge-watching the Danish political drama Borgen. Perhaps that’s why I didn’t skip past a case that, just two months ago, I might have written off for having an unpronounceable name.

Skatteforvaltningen (referred to by the court as Skat) is Denmark’s customs and tax administration. Last week the UK high court delivered a preliminary decision in what promises to be a landmark business corruption case involving Skat against Solo Capital Partners, Goal Taxback and others.