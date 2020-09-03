CARMEL RICKARD: Collision course between executive and judiciary
Courts have set aside election results and forced a re-run in two African countries, ramping up tensions between the executive and judiciary
03 September 2020 - 05:00
In both African countries where the judiciary nullified national elections, forcing a re-run, tensions between the government and the bench escalated in the wake of that initial decision.
In Kenya, President Uhuru Kenyatta has, among other steps, refused to make judicial appointments recommended more than a year ago by the Judicial Service Commission. He has also refused to obey a court order that he make these appointments, and a bench of judges is now to be appointed to consider what should happen next.
