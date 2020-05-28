CARMEL RICKARD: Diamonds’ rough deal
More government regulations around Covid-19 are under legal challenge – this time by SA’s rough diamond industry
28 May 2020 - 05:00
Another significant source of SA tax revenue is being jeopardised by the government in the name of Covid-19 rules. But while a ban on cigarette sales may be justified on the grounds that the virus affects people’s lungs, a prohibition challenged in the courts this week seems to have no rational explanation.
The issue concerns SA’s rough diamond industry, and whether the holders of only certain kinds of diamond licences are allowed to work under level 4 restrictions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now