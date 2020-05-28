Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Diamonds’ rough deal More government regulations around Covid-19 are under legal challenge – this time by SA’s rough diamond industry BL PREMIUM

Another significant source of SA tax revenue is being jeopardised by the government in the name of Covid-19 rules. But while a ban on cigarette sales may be justified on the grounds that the virus affects people’s lungs, a prohibition challenged in the courts this week seems to have no rational explanation.

The issue concerns SA’s rough diamond industry, and whether the holders of only certain kinds of diamond licences are allowed to work under level 4 restrictions.