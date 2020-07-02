Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Auditor BDO taken to task by Zim court International auditor BDO has been taken to task by a Zimbabwean court for a forensic report that was either biased, or ‘a case of incompetence’ BL PREMIUM

It has been a bad few months at the office for international auditing firm BDO in Africa. First, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Malawi fined the firm 4.8-million kwacha (about R112,000) after it was found guilty of misconduct in relation to the work it did for Malawi’s since discredited election in May 2019.

Charged with negligence, lack of professional competence and misconduct, BDO was taken to task for, among other things, not carrying out a risk assessment of the projected work, and for agreeing to terms of reference that threatened the firm’s independence.