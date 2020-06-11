Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: SA divers in at the deep end after UK tax ruling A supreme court ruling in the UK will make tax matters tricky for SA divers who work there. One, at least, could be on the hook for as much as R4m BL PREMIUM

A number of SA divers who plumb the depths of the North Sea for oil and gas have been caught in the UK’s tax net, thanks to a new decision by that country’s supreme court.

The judgment specifically addresses the case of Martin Fowler, but his compatriots will be affected in the same way.