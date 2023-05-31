Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
The Reserve Bank has laid out in stark terms the risks the economy and financial system face if the ANC continues its flirtation with Vladimir Putin’s Russia
The reason we can’t grow is that we don’t have sufficient skills or we have discarded too early the people that do
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
With his election to the ANC deputy presidency last December, Paul Mashatile has been gifted a horse and he is not wasting time with an examination of its teeth.
The deputy president is traversing the country, stepping up in parliament and in front of businesspeople, giving a word of advice here and soothing a worried brow there. Since his ascendance and his appointment as the country’s No 2 in March, the man has hardly stopped to celebrate that he had won two significant new positions. Instead, he is appearing all over the country as if he is still running for elected office...
JUSTICE MALALA: Mashatile will need to be quick on his feet
ANC’s No 2 is on the move, like a man who has no time to wait
