SAM MKOKELI: Business should be wary of cosying up to Mashatile

Economists at odd over the merits of the decision, though a winter of discontent is all but a certainty
What would help South Africa is an elevation of the discourse, so the focus is not on the politicians but on the eradication of the systems that allow bad politicians to thrive
Deputy president Paul Mashatile seems to be readying himself for the top job in the not-so-distant future, if his public diary and the way he presents himself are anything to go by.
He spoke to business leaders at a JSE event on May 19 and remains of interest to many private sector players who are keen to see what he may bring to the table. There is a growing realisation that he may step up to the number one job soon. ..
