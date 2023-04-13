Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Mbeki is right on ANC myopia

Focus on Phala Phala misses the point of former president’s damning 17-page verdict on the party

BL Premium
13 April 2023 - 05:03 Natasha Marrian

 

PRINT QUOTE: I cannot guess what caused the chief whip to make the entirely false claims about the constitution that this was a ‘transitional constitution’ and ‘the constitution was no longer serving the needs of the majority’..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.