JUSTICE MALALA: Mute Africa must grow a spine The continent's voice on human rights is quiet on China and it says nothing as the US president flouts democratic norms

What is Africa going to do about China and the US as rivalries between the two superpowers intensify? What about the continent’s young people, tired of their old and unimaginative leaders? How quickly can we make the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) — launched on January 1 and aimed at bringing together our 1.3-billion people into a $3.4-trillion economic bloc — really work?

Despite the headlines, the havoc wreaked by the Covid-19 pandemic is not the only trend we have to look out for in 2021. There are many others — from migration to climate change to geopolitics — that we will need to grapple with if we are to lift the continent out of its challenged state. In SA xenophobia, local government elections and economic devastation are trends which will require our attention...