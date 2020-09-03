Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Three scenarios for SA, all dismal Ramaphosa’s appeasement policy means he is more likely to retain Bathabile Dlamini in his cabinet and fire Tito Mboweni BL PREMIUM

There are several ways in which you can weigh up the hot air blowing from the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting last weekend.

One would be to say it illustrates just how right people like Altron CEO Mteto Nyati are when they say the ruling party has "passed its sell-by date". Another way would be to say former president Jacob Zuma and the plethora of leaders in the party — from Ace Magashule to Nomvula Mokonyane — implicated in corruption are now in fear of real action by law enforcement agencies and are desperate to stop the inevitable: being sized up for their orange overalls.