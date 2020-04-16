Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Lockdown unleashes the dictator within During this lockdown, some of our politicians have let their masks of ‘commitment to democracy’ slip BL PREMIUM

The extraordinary times we are living through with Covid-19 have, quite rightly, called for equally extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the virus. Measures we thought we would never again see in our country — army personnel in the streets, curfews and even surveillance of our movements and communications — have become commonplace.

We, the people, were prepared to give up many of the freedoms and rights we take for granted for the greater good, for all of us to survive the pandemic. These are extraordinary times, we told ourselves, and all of us needed to make extraordinary sacrifices for the sake of our country and our fellow citizens.