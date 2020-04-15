Coronavirus infects four with links to the military, says SANDF

Four people in the military have tested positive for the coronavirus, the surgeon-general of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) said on Wednesday.

The SANDF said those who have tested positive are not soldiers deployed to help in the coronavirus lockdown operations, but had links to the defence force.

“None are uniformed members nor members deployed in support of the SA Police Service. It is imperative to note that the military community is bigger than the SANDF,” the defence force said in a statement.

“The military community is inclusive of dependents of serving and retired soldiers, and others eligible for care by the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS). All Covid-19 cases are treated and managed as per Covid-19 prescribed protocol.”