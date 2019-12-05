Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: Sell the SOEs Our leaders are not capable of running anything as sophisticated as an airline, a power utility or a water board BL PREMIUM

We need to talk about SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs). They should not be state-owned. The reasons are obvious and numerous: They are an unnecessary drain on the fiscus; they play absolutely no role in our economy that cannot be played or filled by a private sector player; they serve as nothing but a piggy bank for our corrupt elites.

Look at their company and audit results. There is no dispute: these "assets" exist merely as a way station while money moves from the state to corrupt individuals.