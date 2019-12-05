JUSTICE MALALA: Sell the SOEs
Our leaders are not capable of running anything as sophisticated as an airline, a power utility or a water board
05 December 2019 - 05:00
We need to talk about SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs). They should not be state-owned. The reasons are obvious and numerous: They are an unnecessary drain on the fiscus; they play absolutely no role in our economy that cannot be played or filled by a private sector player; they serve as nothing but a piggy bank for our corrupt elites.
Look at their company and audit results. There is no dispute: these "assets" exist merely as a way station while money moves from the state to corrupt individuals.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.