SAA quandary can allow entrepreneurs to take off

SAA clearly cannot survive in its current form; a well-documented scenario with several calls for restructuring, refinancing, remodelling and retrenchments. However, there has been much less noise about this national problem being turned into an entrepreneurial opportunity.

Predictably, while much pain is likely to be associated with any of the reconfiguration proposals, some individuals are likely to view the scenario unfolding at SAA as an opportunity. Several experts have noted that employees who are not retained or taken over during these restructuring plans at SAA would be retrenched. Indeed, leading litigation experts believe the majority of staff would “snap up an offer of a year’s package and retraining”. Herein lies the entrepreneurial opportunity.

Consider the example of the StartupBoeing initiative. Here a team assists entrepreneurs in launching new airlines. From concept development through to launch, it offers guidance, review, analysis, data, resources, contacts and referrals to qualified start-up airlines. Recognising that starting an airline is tough and that running a profitable airline is even tougher, StartupBoeing provides a toolkit and resources to potential start-ups that include constant learning and adaptation.

Few businesses have as many challenges as airlines. Not only are they capital- and labour-intensive, but also subject to fierce competition and myriad government controls. Airlines are also fossil-fuel dependent, often at the mercy of fuel price volatility and political influence. So clearly not everyone who is retrenched will start an airline business.

However, consider SAA’s large-scale supply chain network with multiple linkages among companies, which can open up many opportunities to alert entrepreneurs. There must be many SAA employees with specialised knowledge and years of experience who can spot gaps and provide solutions to improve internal process dilemmas or customer problems.

Indeed, the entire entrepreneurship process unfolds because some and not others are able to discover and exploit opportunities. Research shows that the entrepreneurs’ actions are not only constrained by different forces in their environment, they are also enabled as opportunities are opened for those who can understand and make the most sense of local developments.