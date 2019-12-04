Don’t blame the unions for SAA’s demise, blame the executive

As space does not allow a detailed analysis of the SAA group income statement, the headline observation since 2007 is that, on average, smoothed out expenses have exceeded revenue by R2.5bn a year, resulting in the inevitable bailouts from the treasury.

Average operating costs at the SAA group have totaled more than R30bn a year, with the biggest line items being fuel at about R8bn; maintenance at about R5.5bn; and other operating costs of R4.5bn. Aircraft lease costs and navigation and landing fees total R5.2bn on average, and accommodation comes in at about R1.3bn.

Salaries and employee benefits for the SAA group is a separate line item of about R5.8bn. Procurement totals about R23bn a year, on average, and it is fair to assume — as the state-capture inquiry reminds us daily — that although figures of this magnitude require board approval and oversight, procurement by government departments and state-owned entities (SOEs) routinely build in premiums of between 10% and 20% to cover bribes, unnecessary commissions and the insertion of questionable middlemen.

From 2007, committed and capable SAA boards with fit-for-purpose CEOs should have been able to implement sound internal controls that would have resulted in a highly competitive procurement regime. The auditor-general, in his report contained in the 2017 SAA group AFS, confirmed that the board was unable to implement sound internal controls, and it was this absence of control that provided the fertile environment for the type of procurement irregularities that have been highlighted at the state-capture inquiry.

Had SAA boards implemented sound internal controls all those years ago, it is not inconceivable that savings of 10% of annual procurement, or R2bn, would have been made each year.

It is patently obvious that the SAA group is not only overstaffed at head office through duplication and sometimes triplication of roles, but that significant numbers of these staff, as well-meaning as they might be, are often ill-suited, poorly qualified and overpaid in their positions.

At the heart of any commercial airline is the position of “director of operations”, which encompasses both ground and flight operations. It is critical that this position be filled by an individual with significant aviation experience (by definition, a senior pilot) and who also has a proven business management track record and relevant tertiary business qualifications.

This suggested skills-set must be juxtaposed with SAA’s requirements, where senior aviation experience does not appear to be a prerequisite for this vital position; where a proven management track record at the highest level seems to be overlooked; and where the “lucky packet” version of business school short executive courses is an acceptable substitute for real tertiary qualifications.

Politics attracts neither the brightest nor the best, so it is little wonder that government ministers have failed to appoint “real” boards of directors to SAA. Had proper boards been appointed, there would have been none of the pie-in-the sky, “long-term turnaround strategies” trotted out each year at press conferences, because CEOs with the appropriate and proven experience and capability would have been appointed from 2007 onwards to provide direction and effect the necessary changes required.

Such boards and CEOs would have identified and managed the shambolic internal control and procurement issues, introduced exacting consequence management, and ensured that all executive, senior and middle managers reapplied for their jobs pending skills audits. The net result would have been the off-loading of a significant excess of SAA management baggage through the emergency exit and/or demotion of significant numbers, resulting in a large decrease in the salary expenses line item.