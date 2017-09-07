Why Justice Malala wants to be Dudu Myeni when he grows up

Forget Nelson Mandela. Forget Mother Teresa. Of course they are great people. But me, I want to be Dudu Myeni when I grow up.

I know that you’ve all been shaking your Calvinistic heads over Cyril Ramaphosa and his domestic troubles. Well, I’ve been thinking about how SA Airways (SAA) board chair Myeni shows the middle finger to all conceptions of corporate governance.

City Press has reported that Myeni has vowed to stay on as chair of SAA’s board "until ubaba goes".

The paper wrote: "Three senior SAA executives and another source close to the board told City Press that Myeni had informed those in her close circle ... that she would not step down until President Jacob Zuma, known as ‘ubaba’, finished his second term of office in 2019."