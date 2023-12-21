ROB ROSE: Judge nails top cops for sitting on their hands
Intercape CEO prevails as high court declares the country’s top police officials in contempt of a court order. If they don’t act now, jail awaits
21 December 2023 - 05:00
“I don’t want anyone to be jailed, I just want those in charge to do their job,” says an exasperated Johann Ferreira, who runs Intercape, the largest bus company in Southern Africa.
“I’ve got to make sure my passengers are safe, and I’ve got a responsibility to make sure the police comply with the court ruling ordering them to do this. But if they ignore it and the police commissioner has to go to jail, then so be it,” he tells the FM...
