×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Mr Fixfokol in the transport mafia spotlight

An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 05:00

If you’re wondering why, each time you turn around, there’s a new mafia-style protection racket, the untold story is the role that SA’s pampered politicians have played in giving birth to this Frankenstein’s monster.

Now, thanks to Johann Ferreira, whose father started the forerunner to bus company Intercape 51 years ago, we have a court case that puts a cabinet minister — in this case transport minister Fikile Mbalula — on the spot for turning a blind eye to this racket. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.