The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
SPONSORED | The brewing and beverage company’s flagship wine brand, Nederburg, received the prize for best overall achievement and the trophy for top SA producer
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
If you’re wondering why, each time you turn around, there’s a new mafia-style protection racket, the untold story is the role that SA’s pampered politicians have played in giving birth to this Frankenstein’s monster.
Now, thanks to Johann Ferreira, whose father started the forerunner to bus company Intercape 51 years ago, we have a court case that puts a cabinet minister — in this case transport minister Fikile Mbalula — on the spot for turning a blind eye to this racket. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ROB ROSE: Mr Fixfokol in the transport mafia spotlight
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
If you’re wondering why, each time you turn around, there’s a new mafia-style protection racket, the untold story is the role that SA’s pampered politicians have played in giving birth to this Frankenstein’s monster.
Now, thanks to Johann Ferreira, whose father started the forerunner to bus company Intercape 51 years ago, we have a court case that puts a cabinet minister — in this case transport minister Fikile Mbalula — on the spot for turning a blind eye to this racket. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.