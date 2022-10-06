×

Opinion / Editor's Note

ROB ROSE: Judge rules: Intercape 1, Mr Fixfokol 0

Judge John Smith’s ruling gives Mbalula 20 days to come up with a plan to stop the taxi mafia — upping the ante for other lawless sectors

06 October 2022 - 05:00

If you’ve been reading this column, you’ll know that Intercape hauled transport minister Fikile “Mr Fixfokol” Mbalula to the Makhanda high court last month, to force him to intervene to halt a wave of attacks against the bus company by a group of lawless taxi associations. 

These taxi associations, like so many other protection rackets mushrooming across various business sectors, tried to strong-arm Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira into backing off from certain routes, hiking his fares, and even paying a “fee” for using specific routes. But Ferreira remained resolute...

