Embarrassment clearly isn’t a commodity much felt in the halls of cabinet. Why else would transport minister Fikile “Mr Fixfokol” Mbalula opt to spend taxpayer money appealing against a court ruling ordering him simply to do his job?
The story is one covered extensively in the FM: Intercape hauled Mbalula to the Makhanda high court to force him to intervene after a wave of attacks against the bus company by lawless taxi associations. These associations had leant on Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira to back off from routes and pay a “fee”, and even murdered one of his drivers.
Last month, judge John Smith ruled in favour of Intercape, finding Mbalula failed in his obligation to put in place measures to “provide for the safety and security of long-distance bus drivers and passengers”. He gave the minister until October 28 to come up with a remedy.
Rather than taking this justifiable criticism on the chin, Mbalula has appealed. The irony couldn’t be more stark: having been caught out failing to do his job, the minister now feels it entirely appropriate to splurge yet more money protecting his ego.
EDITORIAL: Fixfokol, and the meaning of irony
Rather than comply with a court ruling that highlighted his failure, transport minister Fikile Mbalula is appealing
