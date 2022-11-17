×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Fixfokol, and the meaning of irony

Rather than comply with a court ruling that highlighted his failure, transport minister Fikile Mbalula is appealing

17 November 2022 - 05:00
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Embarrassment clearly isn’t a commodity much felt in the halls of cabinet. Why else would transport minister Fikile “Mr Fixfokol” Mbalula opt to spend taxpayer money appealing against a court ruling ordering him simply to do his job?

The story is one covered extensively in the FM: Intercape hauled Mbalula to the Makhanda high court to force him to intervene after a wave of attacks against the bus company by lawless taxi associations. These associations had leant on Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira to back off from routes and pay a “fee”, and even murdered one of his drivers.

Last month, judge John Smith ruled in favour of Intercape, finding Mbalula failed in his obligation to put in place measures to “provide for the safety and security of long-distance bus drivers and passengers”. He gave the minister until October 28 to come up with a remedy.

Rather than taking this justifiable criticism on the chin, Mbalula has appealed. The irony couldn’t be more stark: having been caught out failing to do his job, the minister now feels it entirely appropriate to splurge yet more money protecting his ego.

EDITORIAL: Cyril’s Mr Fixfokol can’t do his job

A withering judgment against the transport minister should be a wake-up call to the president about his cabinet appointments
Opinion
1 month ago

ROB ROSE: Judge rules: Intercape 1, Mr Fixfokol 0

Mbalula has been given 20 days to come up with a plan to stop the taxi mafia — upping the ante for other lawless sectors
Opinion
1 month ago

ROB ROSE: Mr Fixfokol in the transport mafia spotlight

An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: The minister who just couldn’t (give ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
JUSTICE MALALA: The country of lost opportunity
Opinion / Home & Abroad
3.
PETER BRUCE: Dear Rassie, please stop tweeting
Opinion / Bruce's List
4.
EDITORIAL: Snooty Sisulu meets her match
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Cyril Ramaphosa and the enemy ...
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.