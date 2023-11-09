ROB ROSE: Mind the wage gap
A set-to involving Adcorp illustrates what’s at stake as pressure grows on firms to report on the disparity in executives’ and workers’ earnings
09 November 2023 - 05:00
Michael Rea, the feisty and somewhat anarchic founder of sustainability consultancy Integrated Reporting & Assurance Services (Iras), tells an alarming tale of how labour broker Adcorp tried to put the squeeze on him last year.
On the surface, it seems like a salacious spat between Rea and Adcorp over how to calculate the “wage gap” between executives and staff. Dig deeper, though, and you hit a vein of bubbling anxiety in our corporate sector over how this gap is measured, and the odds of a backlash over how fast this disparity is rising. ..
