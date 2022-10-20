Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
It may seem as if former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste must be the loneliest man in the Western Cape right now, but there is one person evidently sticking by him: Braam van Huyssteen, founder of Tekkie Town and Mr Tekkie.
Van Huyssteen has made no secret of his support for Jooste even though he was one of the biggest losers when Steinhoff's shares collapsed in December 2017, after Jooste resigned and the firm admitted to “accounting irregularities”. ..
ROB ROSE: The man still backing Markus Jooste
Tekkie Town founder has registered a mysterious R75.4m mortgage over Jooste’s Hermanus property
It may seem as if former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste must be the loneliest man in the Western Cape right now, but there is one person evidently sticking by him: Braam van Huyssteen, founder of Tekkie Town and Mr Tekkie.
Van Huyssteen has made no secret of his support for Jooste even though he was one of the biggest losers when Steinhoff's shares collapsed in December 2017, after Jooste resigned and the firm admitted to “accounting irregularities”. ..
