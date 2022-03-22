News & Fox

PODCAST: How would you like your transition, Sir? Just, or corrupt?

22 March 2022 - 07:00

When the great and the good are lining up to manage SA’s transition from coal-fired energy to renewable energy, you just know money is going to do most of the talking.

Now that business has thrown its weight behind minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s favourite new fuel — gas — the transition to renewables just has to be under threat. How could it not be?

Renewable energy — wind, solar, hydro, and batteries — are already mature technologies and the fuel cost for each is zero. But we will have to wait while the rich and their political enablers eat.

Listen in as Roland Ngam, project manager for the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation talks to Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge about the just transition. Who would that justice be for, exactly? Certainly not the poor, who could be generating electrify this morning if the state had any imagination.

