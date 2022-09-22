×

Opinion / State of play

NATASHA MARRIAN: Blackouts: Another front in elective battle

Power struggle of a different kind will harm Ramaphosa

22 September 2022 - 05:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa (and potential incoming leader of the official opposition in 2024) has a new target on his back as the ANC’s elective conference in December looms. It is his administration’s inability to address the rolling blackouts leaving SA communities without power for five to six hours a day. 

With dodgy spook Arthur Fraser’s Phala Phala exposé failing (so far) to derail his presidential bid, his opponents are latching onto his administration’s inability to keep the lights on...

