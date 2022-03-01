News & Fox

PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s ‘new big thing’

01 March 2022 - 07:00

Gas is minerals and energy minister Gwede Mantashe’s new big thing. He can barely contain his irritation with the renewable energy lobby as it racks up legal successes against fossil fuel exploration offshore.

We should, he told an energy symposium last week, avoid becoming “an island of angels” on the question of energy and fossil fuels.

Listen to senior UCT researcher Jesse Burton as she guides Peter Bruce through the risks associated with using gas as a transitional fuel as we move from coal to renewables by 2050.

The National Business Initiative has just produced a seminal document and proposals for a gas-based transition and the time for making decisions is tight. For gas power in 2035, a call would have to be made next year.

Burton warns though that new gas investment could quickly become “stranded assets” as technology runs away with the energy solution. Now is the time for cool heads.

PODCAST: Why SA’s transition to green technology is inevitable

Valli Moosa, deputy chair of the Presidential Commission on Climate Change, tells Peter Bruce that SA’s transition to green technology is inevitable
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

PODCAST: SA has a power problem? Just nuke it

Chairman of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of SA, David Nicholls, tells Peter Bruce that to fix our energy future SA needs more nuclear
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

PODCAST: Why is clean energy just so, well, exhausting?

The electric car you’re buying now might be obsolete sooner than you think if proponents of hydrogen fuel cell power get their way
News & Fox
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Fikile Mbalula
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
Farewell to SA’s military establishment?
News & Fox
3.
Public sector wages: state your piece
News & Fox
4.
PROFILE: Dr Nkuli Boikhutso, CEO of Nelson ...
News & Fox
5.
PODCAST: Gwede Mantashe’s ‘new big thing’
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.