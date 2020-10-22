Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: The R109,000 water bill Everyone has a story about a shock rates bill — and the effort it took to fix it. Now a new ruling may force dozy officials to carry the can for this BL PREMIUM

On November 21 last year, as he was leaving the office, an e-mail popped into the inbox of Kevin O’Grady, the managing editor of the FM and Business Day. It was his monthly bill from the City of Joburg.

O’Grady did a double take. There, innocently enough under "water and sanitation", the amount owed read: R109,496.85. Surely it was a mistake.