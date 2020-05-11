ROB ROSE: Now for municipalities to cut rates

If there’s a message dripping in poor taste, it’s the exorbitant bills sent to South Africans — including thousands of newly unemployed and those on reduced salaries — for rates and utilities, accompanied by threats to cut off power and water.

It was already a major drain, having to pony-up for municipalities’ ingenuously-crafted ways of extracting cash from residents: what indeed is a “demand management levy” or a “network charge” (up, incidentally, 13.25% in a year)? In Joburg, we’ve also seen a 13% rise in tariffs levied by City Power, a 10% hike in water costs and sewer charges, and soaring property values arrived at by some world-class thumb-sucking. (Arguably, it’s the only world-class thing the City of Joburg currently does.)

The problem is, you can bet this money isn’t all being spent on services or infrastructure. Last year, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu reported that of the 257 municipalities he’d audited, only 18 got a clean audit. Cumulatively, they racked up R25.2bn in “irregular expenditure”.

In Joburg alone, “irregular expenditure” came to R2.1bn. This suggests your rates and utilities payments aren’t all going to maintain the burning circus that is their call centre, where calls can be trampolined between departments for days.

Redi Tlhabi, author and former radio presenter, this week wrote on Twitter how she’d received a R16,947 water bill which was clearly wrong. The city responded with the same sort of elegance and savvy it usually does: it asked her to send a photo of her meter reading, which she’d already done.

But it sparked a tirade from many others in the same position, with the central complaint being “there is nothing we can do”.

UCT law professor Nomboniso Gasa pointed out the City of Joburg just ignored her correspondence. Other horror stories across the country, including from Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Tshwane, included a R214,000 water bill and a R60,000 monthly utilities bill for an unoccupied house.

Little wonder that pressure is building on municipalities to do what the private sector has already done: cut rates and suspend payments. You know, act a little human. If the banks can do it, you’d think that municipalities, who got R20bn as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “emergency stimulus”, might be amenable.

Neil Gopal, the CEO of the SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) has sent a letter to 44 municipalities asking them to cut ratepayers some slack, as the FM reported last week. The law allows municipalities to grant exemptions from rates in “special circumstances” like, you know, a pandemic. Sapoa also wants municipalities to freeze rate hikes this year.

The municipalities of Cape Town and Stellenbosch have at least given some rates relief. Those who earned less than R6,000 per month and who’ve lost their jobs are eligible for “indigent relief”, while households can also apply to pay off their rates without interest. It’s not enough by a long shot, but at least it’s something.

The Johannesburg Property Owners & Managers Association (JPOMA) has submitted a plan to the city’s mayor Geoff Makhubo asked for concessions for inner-city landlords, including a zero increase in rates, electricity and water charges, and a 50% cut in sewer charges.

Yet last week, Joburg’s member of the mayoral committee for finance, Jolidee Matongo, spoke in torturous gobbledygook about how the city will “review” its charges.

He said: “The knock-on effect of the decline in revenue means that the City has to align budgeted programmes accordingly. This is to ensure that a more prudent approach to fiscal management of the current budget is adhered to, while finding innovative ways to continue meeting our service delivery and developmental agenda”.

If your goal is to avoid communicating with your residents, it’s a masterclass. And it’s compelling evidence that MBA marketing classes have destroyed English.

In Joburg, DA caucus leader Leah Knott says “the stark reality is that many residents are finding it next to impossible to pay municipal accounts currently”. Her party has suggested remedies, including suspending interest on all municipal account arrears during the lockdown and a payment holiday on rates for three months.

But the issue is wider than Covid-19. It’s where the rubber hits the road of the wave of above-inflation salary hikes for public officials in recent years — a trend which hasn’t been replicated in the private sector companies which mostly employ the ratepayers.

Massive bills from municipalities, who’re more often than not incompetent and unaccountable monopolies, are choking South Africans who’re already under the cosh from a brittle economy. A “payment plan” to pay your rates later doesn’t exactly solve that problem.

In theory, some municipalities have an ombudsman to deal with problems — if you can find them. Last I checked, the website of the Joburg ombudsman didn’t work, and the office last updated its Facebook page in September last year.

There needs to be a complete overhaul in the way municipalities make money. With fewer people able to pay, it’s hardly sustainable to bill those who can pay increasingly larger amounts, and cut-off everyone else. As they say in Wuhan, there’s no time like Covid-19 to change the way you work.