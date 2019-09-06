Opinion / Editor's Note

PODCAST | Debt Relief Bill — new bill blues

Rob Rose and Giulietta Talevi talk to Banking Association MD Cas Coovadia

06 September 2019 - 09:55 Giulietta Talevi and Rob Rose
Cas Coovadia
Image: SUPPLIED

This week in Taking Care of Business, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Business Day TV anchor Giulietta Talevi ask Banking Association MD Cas Coovadia why the new debt relief bill is such a bad thing.

Tune in and join the debate:

E-mail us on tcb@businesslive.co.za

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Cast | Player.fm

