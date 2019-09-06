PODCAST | Debt Relief Bill — new bill blues
Rob Rose and Giulietta Talevi talk to Banking Association MD Cas Coovadia
06 September 2019 - 09:55
This week in Taking Care of Business, Financial Mail editor Rob Rose and Business Day TV anchor Giulietta Talevi ask Banking Association MD Cas Coovadia why the new debt relief bill is such a bad thing.
