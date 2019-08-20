Opinion

CARTOON: Government Debt Relief Bill?

20 August 2019 - 05:08 Brandon Reynolds
Tuesday August 20 2019
Tuesday August 20 2019

Ramaphosa signs controversial debt-relief bill into law

The bill provides for the extinguishing of the debt of heavily indebted consumers who earn a gross monthly income of no more than R7,500
National
4 days ago

Don’t pin your hopes on debt relief

The process isn’t in place yet — and write-offs aren’t available for everybody
Money
2 days ago

Debt-relief bill hits financial services stocks and retailers

The Treasury estimates the debt-relief proposals could result in the write-off of between R13.2bn and R20bn of debt
Companies
3 days ago

Banks warn new debt-relief law will harm economy

However, others say estimates of what the bill may cost the economy are overexaggerated, and it will have almost no impact on lenders
Economy
3 days ago
Monday August 19 2019
Monday August 19 2019

Most read

1.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane twists biblical tale to suit ...
Opinion
2.
TOM EATON: Gasp! Shock! Horror! Ramaphosa did ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: ANC’s redeployment of Zandile Gumede is ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
CAROL PATON: Mcebisi Jonas’s ‘After Dawn’ doesn’t ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NHI is about fairer access and better use of ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.