WATCH: Debt-relief bill unpacked

23 August 2019 - 13:27
On August 13 2019 President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the Credit Amendment Bill, also known as the “debt relief bill”, that seeks to help over-indebted South Africans with a monthly income of R7,500 or less.

The bill has been met with hesitation from banks and opposition parties but studies show that around 9-million South Africans stand to benefit from debt relief.

EDITORIAL: The unintended consequences of the debt relief bill

It will become impossible for millions of low-income South Africans to access debt. And, when they can, the interest will be exorbitant
1 day ago

Debt relief law ‘no cause for alarm’ for investors

Analysts say SA's big retailers, including The Foschini Group, Truworths and Mr Price, have already planned for the projected impact on their bad debt
1 day ago

CARTOON: Government Debt Relief Bill?

Tuesday, August 20 2019
3 days ago

KHAYA SITHOLE: Poor debtors face a jump from the frying pan into the fire

National Credit Amendment Bill will ultimately blacklist supposed beneficiaries and push them to loan sharks
1 day ago

