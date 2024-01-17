EDITORIAL: Mining backlog an inconvenient truth ahead of Davos
The ‘open for business’ mantra will draw only hollow laughter from anyone trying to start a mine in South Africa
17 January 2024 - 06:00
It is revealing that the government’s Davos team — swaddled in this year’s set of South African scarves — did not include any input from Gwede Mantashe’s department of mineral resources & energy (DMRE) ahead of the annual Swiss jamboree.
The common message that finance minister Enoch Godongwana and his colleagues from the departments of communications, health, higher education, trade & industry and electricity are taking to the World Economic Forum is the refrain South Africa peddles every year: that we remain “open for business” and “committed to creating a conducive environment”...
