JUSTICE MALALA: Crooked chiefs holdmines hostage
Corrupt, lazy and ignorant traditional leaders are losing us billions in investment in the mining sector
01 November 2023 - 06:30
I haven’t been to the annual Mining Indaba in Cape Town in a long while, but come February I will be there.
I’m going to set up a little table and two chairs and ask mining investors to come over and speak to me frankly and honestly about how they navigate South Africa’s traditional leadership system. Because, my friends, mining companies and executives in this fine country of ours have a dirty little secret we don’t talk about: traditional leaders in the mineral-rich belts and how corrupt, unaccountable and destructive they are. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.