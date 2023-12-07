Behind South Africa’s incredible shrinking GDP
A contraction in growth in the third quarter reflects poor figures from nearly all sectors, particularly agriculture
07 December 2023 - 05:00
South Africa experienced an almost across-the-board wipeout in real GDP growth in the third quarter, as economic activity slowed by 0.2% quarter on quarter, against the consensus expectation for a 0.1% contraction.
But given what has been thrown at employers this year — intense load-shedding, the collapse of the logistics network and high interest rates — the third quarter reading should hardly come as a surprise...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.