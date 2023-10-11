EDITORIAL: Municipal ships of fools
Our feckless local governments could have been the inspiration for Hieronymus Bosch
11 October 2023 - 06:00
The Dutch painter Hieronymus Bosch’s Ship of Fools springs to mind when reading that only 37 of the 136 local municipalities that owe Eskom a total of R58.5bn applied for debt relief.
In the painting, those in power feast recklessly while the hungry peasants beg for crumbs to be dropped overboard. The parallels with our rural municipalities are clear. Only, in most of those municipalities, the ship itself is also sinking rapidly. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.