Ayo maintains it’s under no obligation to reveal its settlement with the PIC. That’s nonsense, says the JSE
Revelations that potential buyers have been shortlisted is good news for half a million people, even if the clock is ticking furiously
Judge links existence of lower rates for farmers to importance of food security
After a years-long electoral slump, the party is slowly taking back its KwaZulu-Natal stronghold from the ruling party
All the remaining games for SA teams in the Champions Cup will be on the road in Europe
In a year that load-shedding has reached unprecedented levels, the founders of power-tracking app EskomSePush (ESP) must be among the busiest people in South Africa. Particularly when you consider that Herman Maritz and Dan Wells are the only two people working on an app that’s used by more than 7-million South Africans.
They’re looking to make their first hire — but until then, “it’s a 24/7 job”, Maritz tells the FM...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EskomSePush: A lightbulb moment
In the nine years it has been in operation, EskomSePush has grown to more than 7-million users. It’s the go-to app for South Africans looking to plan their lives around load-shedding
In a year that load-shedding has reached unprecedented levels, the founders of power-tracking app EskomSePush (ESP) must be among the busiest people in South Africa. Particularly when you consider that Herman Maritz and Dan Wells are the only two people working on an app that’s used by more than 7-million South Africans.
They’re looking to make their first hire — but until then, “it’s a 24/7 job”, Maritz tells the FM...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.