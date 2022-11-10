×

Money & Investing

M&A

At least there’s the $300m break fee...

Gold Fields CEO Chris Griffith will need a great growth Plan B after its Yamana bid was torpedoed. But shareholders stand to reap a $300m consolation prize

10 November 2022 - 05:00 DAVID MCKAY

The failure of Gold Fields’s proposed takeover of Yamana Gold comes as a bitter blow for its CEO of 18 months, Chris Griffith.

The truth is, however, the walls were closing in ever since a joint cash and shares offer by Pan American Silver and Agnico-Eagle on November 4 trumped Gold Fields’s all-share bid of five months earlier. The question now is where Griffith goes from here...

