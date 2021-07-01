Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: SAPS socked by EFF

Last week’s EFF march defines the police force’s inadequacies: insecure in its ability to protect the public, incapable of keeping control, and susceptible to the sway of political elites

01 July 2021 - 05:00
EFF members marching to the offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority under the banner of 'March to Save Lives' demanding the Sputnik and Pfizer vaccine. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba
EFF members marching to the offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority under the banner of 'March to Save Lives' demanding the Sputnik and Pfizer vaccine. Picture: Ziphozonke Lushaba

If you needed any reminder that law enforcement in SA is in deep trouble, the spectacle of last week’s EFF gathering, and the Ace Magashule mobile fan unit, was a sobering confirmation.

In the case of the EFF, here was the very definition of a superspreader event: a regulation-busting, farcical "march to save lives", in which an estimated 2,000 people, not observing social distancing, took to Tshwane’s streets.

When contacted by the FM, the police cited the EFF’s "constitutional right to protest". Which is an interesting response, given that it was in clear violation of the lockdown regulations.

As for failing to intervene when it became clear just how illegal the gathering was, the police argued that they were damned if they did and damned if they didn’t: that breaking up the protest could have turned violent, and intervention could spark accusations of brutality. So, surely it would have been simpler to prevent it happening in the first place?

In many ways, last week’s EFF march defines the police force’s inadequacies: insecure in its ability to protect the public, incapable of keeping control, and susceptible to the sway of political elites who operate under a different set of laws to the rest of SA.

If SA is a state ravaged by crime, it is because the police quite simply don’t know how to stop it.

EDITORIAL: EFF’s cheap political point-scoring

Party’s thoughtless rhetoric questioning the independence of Sahpra is dangerous
Opinion
3 days ago

ROB ROSE: The hypocrisy of Malema’s ‘march to save lives’

The EFF leader’s proclivity to intimidate and bully has never led to consequences – but this time, his opportunistic shape-shifting could cost lives
Opinion
1 week ago

CARTOON: EFF, a Covid-19 superspreader

Monday, June 28 2021
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: ‘Extortionate’ rate hikes push SA to ...
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
SARAH BUITENDACH: Oh, to be vaxxed, waxed and ...
Opinion
3.
ROB ROSE: What Ramaphosa should have said
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: Dose of reality needed on SAA
Opinion / Editorials
5.
JUSTICE MALALA: Xenophobic eruption loading in SA
Opinion / Home & Abroad

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.