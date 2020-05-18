Companies Level 4 lockdown allows Distell to close R440m in open orders BL PREMIUM

Distell, the makers of Hunter’s Dry, Nederburg, JC Le Roux and Klipdrift, among others, says the easing in agricultural export regulations under level 4 of SA’s coronavirus lockdown will allow it to process about R440m worth of open orders.

“The group will leverage this opportunity to generate revenues notwithstanding the bottlenecks that are being encountered at the ports and with current transport regulations in SA,” the company said.