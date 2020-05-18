Level 4 lockdown allows Distell to close R440m in open orders
18 May 2020 - 05:35
Distell, the makers of Hunter’s Dry, Nederburg, JC Le Roux and Klipdrift, among others, says the easing in agricultural export regulations under level 4 of SA’s coronavirus lockdown will allow it to process about R440m worth of open orders.
“The group will leverage this opportunity to generate revenues notwithstanding the bottlenecks that are being encountered at the ports and with current transport regulations in SA,” the company said.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now