Economy Government weighing top-up to social grants The cabinet is to meet on Wednesday after which a 'firm position' on social grants will be taken

Finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday that the government is considering temporarily topping up social welfare grants as a poverty-relief measure during the Covid-19 crisis.

The pandemic could put as many as a million people out of work and leave those who rely on informal economic activities destitute.