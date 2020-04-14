Government weighing top-up to social grants
The cabinet is to meet on Wednesday after which a ‘firm position’ on social grants will be taken
14 April 2020 - 14:58
Finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Tuesday that the government is considering temporarily topping up social welfare grants as a poverty-relief measure during the Covid-19 crisis.
The pandemic could put as many as a million people out of work and leave those who rely on informal economic activities destitute.
