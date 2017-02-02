EDITORIAL: Molefe should say ‘no’ to parliament

Molefe, with his background in the capital markets division of national treasury, as CEO of the Public Investment Corp and then later at Transnet, would be a boon for any of the economic cluster committees.

He would even have been a fantastic addition to national treasury itself — either as minister or as deputy. Few would have quibbled, considering that over the past 23 years of democracy, Molefe proved himself a technically well-equipped administrator who got things done.

Only, the current speculation that Molefe might be elected to parliament, looked at in the cold light of 2017, is another story entirely. Nearly all the goodwill his name used to carry evaporated after his behind-closed-doors dealings with the Gupta family, at both Eskom and Transnet, were brutally exposed by former public protector Thuli Madonsela last October.

Today, Molefe’s proximity to the Guptas, as well as his vociferous defence of their business practices, mean he remains a symbol of state capture. His tearful references to the Saxonwold Shebeen, far from convincing the public, became cause for amusement instead.