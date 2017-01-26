BETWEEN THE CHAINS: New Eskom boss heading into a storm

Eskom emphasised that the individuals were never found guilty of any wrongdoing, and were not the subject of the investigation.

Asked about it at Eskom’s media briefing this week, Brown said the report was with the Eskom board.

“It is the board’s report. I have read it, it needs further investigation,” said Brown, adding that the report “is inadequate for use by the company”. In her view the report is incomplete because Dentons only had three months to investigate, which was not enough. Why, one wonders, did Eskom not allow Dentons to do a complete forensic investigation?

‘Let’s not go there’

Brown said it was for Eskom to release the report to the public. Curiously, she also said: “There are people’s names [mentioned negatively] in the report. Maybe we shouldn’t go there.”

The Dentons investigation centred on the state of Eskom at the time. The period was marked by daily loadshedding, and the utility was in danger of financial and operational collapse. The brief was for the US multinational law firm to check if there were any operational and financially irregularities causing the suboptimal performance that rendered the utility unable to fully discharge its mandate of generating electricity.

Brown’s statement contradicts Ngubane, who told the Financial Mail last year the report was complete and it was up to the minister to decide whether to release it. He said the utility was using the report’s recommendations to fix what was wrong with Eskom. This week he did not contradict Brown, who was sitting next to him when she answered the question.