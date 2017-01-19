EDITORIAL: Ford’s costly faux pas
If you’re looking for a textbook case of how not to handle a crisis, look no further than vehicle manufacturer Ford. This week, Ford SA announced it was recalling 4,556 of its Kuga vehicles built between 2012 and 2014.
Now, you may be tempted to think Ford deserves credit for belatedly doing the right thing. In fact, it took this step only as it was given little choice by the national consumer commission.
With no little chutzpah, Ford Southern Africa CEO Jeffrey Nemeth trotted out the line: "Safety is our top priority."
But this stretches credulity; Ford knew of this problem for months yet fiddled about "collecting data". Since then, 48 Kugas reportedly caught fire.
It’s trite to point out that a recall like this will kneecap the brand. But Nemeth surely knows that sitting on your hands when you’re aware of a major safety issue does deep damage to a company’s reputation.
Of course, in the rush to excoriate Ford, we risk missing the bigger picture: the astounding fact that, in an average year, between 40m and 50m cars are recalled globally for safety issues. This paints a picture of an industry racing flat out to push new products onto the sales floor to remain in step with rivals.
They should slow down. As Ford’s case shows, there are worse things than missing a release date.
