Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Ford’s costly faux pas

19 January 2017 - 06:26 AM
Warren Krog’s 2013 Ford Kuga that burnt out in Alberton last Thursday. Picture: WARREN KROG
Warren Krog’s 2013 Ford Kuga that burnt out in Alberton last Thursday. Picture: WARREN KROG

If you’re looking for a textbook case of how not to handle a crisis, look no further than vehicle manufacturer Ford. This week, Ford SA announced it was recalling 4,556 of its Kuga vehicles built between 2012 and 2014.

Now, you may be tempted to think Ford deserves credit for belatedly doing the right thing. In fact, it took this step only as it was given little choice by the national consumer commission.

With no little chutzpah, Ford Southern Africa CEO Jeffrey Nemeth trotted out the line: "Safety is our top priority."

EDITORIAL: Ford failed at every turn

Ford’s conduct over the Kugas could serve as a case study on how not to manage a company’s reputation and how not to do crisis management
Opinion
1 day ago

But this stretches credulity; Ford knew of this problem for months yet fiddled about "collecting data". Since then, 48 Kugas reportedly caught fire.

It’s trite to point out that a recall like this will kneecap the brand. But Nemeth surely knows that sitting on your hands when you’re aware of a major safety issue does deep damage to a company’s reputation.

Of course, in the rush to excoriate Ford, we risk missing the bigger picture: the astounding fact that, in an average year, between 40m and 50m cars are recalled globally for safety issues. This paints a picture of an industry racing flat out to push new products onto the sales floor to remain in step with rivals.

They should slow down. As Ford’s case shows, there are worse things than missing a release date.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Tradition or travesty in ANC succession
Opinion / Columnists
2.
BRUCE'S LIST: Has the Gupta lifeboat already sunk?
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
Overheard at Davos ... ‘The problem of Europe is ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Get ready for Trump’s world
Opinion / Editorials
5.
SUHANA GORDHAN: Ford SA, your lack of humanity ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Ford Kuga owners arrive in droves at dealerships to get their cars checked
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Ultimatum behind Ford’s decision to Kuga recall
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investigator claims Ford is ‘shopping’ for reports to back it on Kuga fire death
National

Jimmy family lawyer announces class-action suit against Ford
National

WATCH: Ford Kuga recall — How not to deal with a crisis
Companies / Transport

REVEALED: The Kuga warnings Ford ignored
News & Fox

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.