EDITORIAL: Ford’s costly faux pas

If you’re looking for a textbook case of how not to handle a crisis, look no further than vehicle manufacturer Ford. This week, Ford SA announced it was recalling 4,556 of its Kuga vehicles built between 2012 and 2014.

Now, you may be tempted to think Ford deserves credit for belatedly doing the right thing. In fact, it took this step only as it was given little choice by the national consumer commission.

With no little chutzpah, Ford Southern Africa CEO Jeffrey Nemeth trotted out the line: "Safety is our top priority."