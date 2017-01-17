Forensic investigator David Klatzow has accused Ford of "shopping" for forensic reports to prove its case in the death of Reshall Jimmy.

Klatzow and the Jimmy family briefed the media on Tuesday‚ a day after Ford announced a recall of its 2012-2014 Kuga 1.6l EcoBoost, involving more than 4,500 vehicles. Jimmy died in December 2015 on holiday in the Wilderness‚ Western Cape.

Since his death‚ 48 Kugas caught fire in SA‚ 11 of them this year.

Ford has launched an urgent high court application for the police inquest docket and all the evidence it contains on Jimmy’s death. The company says it needs the evidence to complete the investigation.

But Klatzow and Jimmy’s brother‚ Kaveen Jimmy‚ said they offered Ford the necessary documents to assist in its investigation.

Klatzow said that in Ford’s first investigation‚ its investigator‚ a Mr Young‚ agreed with police and private investigators that the fire started behind the dashboard on the passenger side.

Ford maintains‚ through its other two forensic investigations‚ the fire started at the rear of the car.

Klatzow said they requested Young’s report in exchange for information they had‚ which included the cars’ wiring diagrams. "We discussed the information that we would share‚ but they never came back. Instead‚ they approached the courts to try force the handover of the evidence we have.

"On top of this‚ they have now gone around shopping for forensic reports to suit their case."

Jimmy said they were alarmed at Ford’s accusations that they tried to frustrate the company’s investigation.

"We received a letter from Ford … to stop lying to the media‚ but it is they who are frustrating the process.

"We of all people want this brought to a conclusion. Why would we delay the process?"

TMG Digital/The Times