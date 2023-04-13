Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

JAMIE CARR: Wedding bells ring for UK moneybags

Rathbones and Investec Wealth & Investment will combine to be the top discretionary wealth manager in the country

13 April 2023 - 05:00 Jamie Carr

Investec Plc: Marriage of the moneybags

It was Alfred, Lord Tennyson, who first came up with the theory that “in the spring a young man’s fancy lightly turns to thoughts of love”, and as the season changes in the City of London, the daffodils are out and all the pretty girls in their summer dresses are emerging from wherever it is they are kept for winter storage. So it seems appropriate that wedding bells are ringing, and troth is set to be plighted between the proud heritage of Rathbones and the coy charms of Investec Wealth & Investment. ..

